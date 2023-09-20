What plants could be targeted next for a strike by the UAW?

A big question is looming as we head into the sixth day of the United Auto Workers union strike against the Big Three: where will it go next?

UAW members are planning a show of solidarity today with a practice picket outside of the Stellantis Chrysler Tech Center in Auburn Hills. Many are wondering if they'll be the next called to strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced a Friday 12 p.m. deadline to reach a deal before expanding the Stand Up Strike plan to even more plants.

Right now, many workers are striking at three plants: one each in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. Those plants make some of the Big Three's best-selling vehicles.

UAW sets Friday deadline for new contract or more plants will strike

Striking workers outside of the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant continue to protest in solidarity with one another.

Virginia Williams is a retired worker and believes more plants will be joining the strike on Friday.

"No one should work at factories like this and make vehicles they can't buy. It makes no sense," Williams said.

David Zoia, an auto expert with Ward's Automotive, believes the next group of plants could include where mid-size SUVs are made.

"The GM plant in Lansing where they make the Traverse and Cadillacs, Ford Chicago where they make the Explorer and possibly the Jefferson Assembly in Detroit where they make the Grand Cherokee," Zoia said.

Which plants could be next?

Right now, about 3,000 vehicles per day are not rolling off the assembly line, but a full strike across the Big Three could mean 22,000 vehicles per day will be affected by a production stoppage.

Workers from other plants like the Stellantis Plant in Toledo came to Wayne to join their fellow union members to show support, along with AFL-CIO President Liz Schuler.

"A little compromise to meet in the middle, but it has to be a fair deal. It has to be for workers who have sacrificed," Schuler said.

Right now, the UAW is demanding pay raises higher than 30%, the return of pensions, elimination of tiers and more.

The Big Three have offered raises of nearly 20%, and the automakers have expressed disappointment in the strike, but remain committed to bargaining in good faith with hopes to come to a deal.

A negotiator said that both sides remain in serious talks and the goal is to meet somewhere in the middle.