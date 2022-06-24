What Roe's overturning may mean for the LGBTQ+ community

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the country processes today’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, many communities are grappling with how the decision will affect them. For people in the LGBTQ+ community, many believe the measure may be a sign of things to come as the Court appears poised to make similar decisions.

“This ruling is very devastating for a lot of folks,” said Gary Harper, professor, University of Michigan. “We have many concerns within the LGBTQ+ community that overturning this precedent will have an impact on other decisions that were made based on the 14th Amendment.”

In 2020, the Court, ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County, that sex discrimination in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VII, includes workplace discrimination against anyone on the basis of their sexual orientation or transgender status.

In the Courts opinion, released today, Justice Clarence Thomas confirmed the ruling may be the first step of many that the court may make to overturn more laws.

“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

In 2015, Obergefell v. Hodges passed with a 5-4 decision, with Thomas dissenting, granting same-sex couples the right to get married - a major step for equality for the LGBTQ+ community who were previously denied the same spousal rights as cisgender, heterosexual couples.

“There’s a host of radiating effects of this legislation. One relates to the impact it may have on the LGBTQ+ community’s ability to have access to in vitro fertilization and other forms of assisted reproduction,” Harper said.

Abortions, Harper said, are just one of the services offered at centers like Planned Parenthood.

“They also provide gender-affirming care for transgender youth and also sexual and reproductive health services for LGBTQ people.

Many centers may close, as a result of today’s decision. A major loss, Harper said, for the LGBTQ+ community.

