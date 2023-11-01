What students need to know before school walkouts and peaceful protests

(WXYZ) — As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies in the Middle East, several peaceful protests have been held across metro Detroit, especially schools. Dearborn, Bloomfield Hills and many more school districts witnessed walkouts, all in the name of freedom of speech.

But now, some students believe exercising their rights comes at a cost.

"The feeling between the kids was that they felt they were targeted," Ghazal, a concerned parent, said.

Last Wednesday, Ghazal says her 17-year-old daughter took part in a peaceful walkout, which the school approved. But according to Ghazal, the next day, school officials questioned kids about their motives, and the ones who chose not to answer without a guardian present were suspended.

"It's wrong because it's kind of like it was against everything that we taught our kids that we live in a country where you have rights," Ghazal said.

Civil rights attorney Cait Malhiot says the U.S. Supreme Court allows students to exercise their First Amendment rights at any public institution, but there are limitations.

"Free speech can't be disruptive. It can't insight violence or illegal activity," Malhiot said.

"Can schools discipline students taking part in a walkout or a protest?" 7 Action News asked.

"Schools can say anybody who does a walkout is going to be marked absent for the class as long as they're not changing the rules based on the reason for the walkout," Malhoit said.

"Can schools question students' motives?" 7 Action News asked.

"Schools are allowed to ask students about their motives. Schools aren't allowed to unfairly punish or restrict students based on the political messages that they are pushing or enforcing," Malhoit said.

On Wednesday, a walkout is scheduled at Canton High School, and CAIR Michigan attorney Amy Doukoure advised students on how to do it without violating any rules.

"We talked about being respectful of other people's learning environment in the hallways, not making a disruption inside the school," Doukoure said.

"Do you think it's wise for students to participate in such protests and walkouts?" 7 Action News asked.

"Engaging in any civic engagements in general is important. Whether it's a protest, a walkout or a school board meeting, participation is important for creating positive, engaged and active global citizens," Doukoure said.