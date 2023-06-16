'What the hail?!': Large chunks of ice hit Howell, residents react to damage

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, an onslaught on hail came pouring down onto homes in Howell.

Residents like Kim Stricker, who was home at the time with his wife Sarah, wondered if it was heavy rain until he looked outside.

"All of a sudden, we heard it was down pouring like crazy,” Stricker said. “I opened the door and I said, 'What the hail?!'”

The hail continued to fall as some Howell backyards measured nearly 2 inches of hail, with pieces roughly 3/4 of an inch in diameter.

Stricker worried those sizable chunks of ice would break through his skylight as water leaked through the ceiling in his office.

“I've never seen hail like that before. It was coming down pummeling the house,” Stricker said. "I'm sure it took years off of everybody’s shingles.”

Less than a mile down the road, Chris Moore checked out the dents on the hood of his car left by the falling hail that still scattered on the ground on his driveway.

"They were hitting hard. It was getting a little scary,” Moore said of the hail as he then picked up pieces from the ground. "This is what was coming down that did all the damage. That’s what you could hear on the roof.”

Meanwhile, Stricker is thankful there’s no damage to his boat but rather damage to his plants and leaves covering the backyard.

“All the leaves and all Sarah’s beautiful flowers and new bushes she put in there were just trashed. It’s a shame,” Stricker said. "This is crazy. Never seen this kind of thing.”

Related

