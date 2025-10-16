What to know about 2nd round of 'No Kings' protests in metro Detroit on Saturday

(WXYZ) — Another round of "No Kings" protests is being scheduled around the country, set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 18.

According to a report in the Associated Press, the "No Kings" protests are being organized by the 50501 Movement, which, according to its website, stands for "50 protests. 50 states. One movement."

FULL INTERVIEW: Audrey Bourriaut of Indivisible talks about the No Kings protests

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

Across the country, there are nearly 2,000 protests planned, with more than a dozen in metro Detroit alone. Organizers say one of their core principles behind the protest is committing to nonviolent action.

Rocky Raczkowski, the former Republican Majority Leader of the Michigan House of Representatives, told us in June that a lot of the protests are against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

"When you get down to the bottom of this, we don't have kings. The president has the right, under the Constitution and Title X of the United States Code, to invoke and authorize, or federalize the National Guard to put down any types of riots, or to protect federal agents, if the local community is not willing to do so," Raczkowski said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Rocky Raczkowski talks with 7 News Detroit in June about the "No Kings" scheduled protests

