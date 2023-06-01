What to know about gum disease following Alex Rodriguez's diagnosis reveal

(WXYZ) — Retired Yankees player Alex Rodriguez says he was recently diagnosed with gum disease and is emphasizing the importance of getting regular dental checkups.

Smoking and other tobacco use are significant risk factors when it comes to gum disease. However, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez reportedly said he doesn’t chew tobacco... and never has. So, how did he develop early-stage gum disease?

Well, there are several other reasons. Gum disease can happen due to poor hygiene, meaning not brushing and flossing correctly. That allows plaque – a sticky film of bacteria – to build up and harden on your teeth. Having said that, some people are more prone to this gum condition because of genetics. If gum disease runs in your family, it's entirely possible that you’ll also experience gum problems as well.

Gum disease is very common. Close to half of Americans have some form of it. And there are four stages. The first is Gingivitis. That’s when you might notice red puffy gums or bleeding when brushing or flossing. The next stage is called mild periodontitis. Your gums can pull away from your teeth, which allows plaque and bacteria to hide in the pockets that develop.

The third stage is called moderate periodontitis. This is when bacteria begins to destroy the ligaments, tissues and bone that keep your teeth in place. You may have pain and pus near your gum line and bad breath that won’t go away. The last stage is called advanced periodontitis. You continue to lose bone that supports your teeth, and eventually, they can become so loose that they fall out.

Gum disease can’t be cured. The goal with gum disease is to control the infection. There are different treatments available, and they will depend on what stage you’re at and the severity of gum disease. However, patients are required to maintain good oral hygiene regardless of treatment. That means brushing twice a day and flossing regularly. Because once plaque develops on your teeth, bacteria can cling to it and travel down beneath your gum line - where your toothbrush and floss can’t reach. You will need a professional to remove it.

Just because you look in the mirror and see white pearly teeth, that doesn’t mean your gum-line is healthy. Everyone needs to get dental checkups, where professionals can check out your teeth to make sure all is well.

