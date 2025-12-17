(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, health officials are tracking a confirmed measles case in Oakland County and a growing outbreak in South Carolina. It’s raising concerns about exposure during a busy holiday season.

What to know about the reported measles case in Oakland County

The US has seen over 1,900 cases nationwide this year and three deaths. Michigan has had 30 reported cases this year, with Oakland County recently confirming a pediatric measles case. The possible exposure occurred at DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Commerce Township on Dec. 7.

Now, measles is extremely contagious. It spreads through the air when someone coughs or sneezes, and the virus can linger in the air for up to two hours.

Symptoms usually start 7 to 14 days after exposure, but they can show up as late as 21 days. They often include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. White spots may appear inside the mouth, followed by a red rash, which usually starts on the face and spreads downward.

If you think you’ve been exposed or start having symptoms, please do not walk into an urgent care or emergency room. Instead, call your health care provider right away.

Multiple outbreaks have been tied to travel and pockets of low vaccination. What should families keep in mind as they gather and travel this holiday season?

Measles is not a harmless illness. This year, CDC data show that about one in five measles cases in children under five required hospitalization. And about 11% of adults aged 20 and up have also been hospitalized. Pneumonia occurs in about one in 20 children with measles, and it’s the leading cause of measles-related deaths in kids. Babies and young children are at the highest risk. In rare cases, measles can cause brain swelling, called encephalitis. That can lead to seizures, hearing loss, or long-term disability.

Now, with the holidays upon us, what can you do? When it comes to protection, the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, or MMR, is the best protection we have. It’s safe, effective, and it works. Most people need two doses for full protection. If you’re not sure about your vaccination status, then now is the time to check.

Children usually receive the first dose at 12 months, but during outbreaks or before travel, infants as young as 6 months may receive it early.

If you’re looking to get vaccinated, many doctors’ offices and pharmacies offer the vaccine. The Oakland County Health Division also offers the MMR vaccine at its Pontiac and Southfield locations.

Staying up to date can stop outbreaks and save lives.

