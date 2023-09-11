What to know about the UAW strike benefits

(WXYZ) — As the United Auto Workers union prepares for a possible strike against the Big 3 automakers, union leadership has published answers to frequently asked questions.

The contract with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis expires on Sept. 14, and 97% of the membership voted to approve a strike if a new contract is not reached.

Last week, UAW President Shawn Fain said the union would strike against any automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement.

UAW lists demands ahead of contract negotiations with the Big 3

The union’s demands include 46% across-the-board pay raises, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, union representation of workers at new battery plants and a restoration of traditional pensions.

Below are some of the FAQs and answers from the UAW on the strike.

What is the strike pay?

The UAW said strike assistance is $500 per week and is available after the 8th day of the strike. A bonus check is paid the week prior to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

What medical benefits are covered?

The UAW Strike and Defense Fund covers benefits like medical and prescription drugs. Dental, vision, hearing and sick and accident are not covered.

Who is eligible?

Members have to be in good standing on the day before the strike starts, on active pay roll at the start of the strike and they must participate in the strike.

How do you apply?

You must register and make an application for strike benefits on the day and time assigned by your local union.

Are temporary employees entitled to assistance?

All dues-paying members, including temps, are eligible.

What happens if you cross the picket line?

All strike benefits will cease immediately.

Do you pay union dues while on strike benefits?

No.