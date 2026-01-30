What to know about TSA's new fee for people who fly without a REAL ID starting Sunday

A new TSA policy that goes into effect soon could impact your next trip if you don't have a REAL ID yet.

Starting this Sunday, Feb. 1, you'll have to pay a $45 fee to use an alternative identity verification system that's called TSA Confirm ID. But paying the fee does not guarantee you'll be cleared.

See the full story in the video below

What to know about TSA's new fee for people who fly without a REAL ID

Not everyone has had the chance to update their IDs yet and we don't want you to get caught off guard if you're traveling soon.

Some passengers we talked to were caught off guard by the news, and some were even frustrated.

TSA's modernized identity verification system, called Confirm ID, expires after 10 days and only applies to people who are age 18 and older. Minors don't have to be REAL ID-compliant.

Additionally, if you know you won't be REAL ID-compliant in time for your flight, TSA urges passengers to register for Confirm ID ahead of coming to the airport, because the registration process can take as long as 30 minutes.

“TSA Confirm ID really supports the identity verification process, which is a cornerstone of our security measures, because we want to make sure that you are who you claim to be when you present for security. So, knowing who you are is imperative. And so, being able to utilize TSA Confirm ID really puts us in a position to make sure that we’re supporting the identity verification process," TSA Michigan Federal Security Director Reggie Stephens said.

“Did you know about that?” I asked Rodrigo Sacioto

“No, actually. It happens that I have the star because I recently renewed my driver's license. So, when they did that for me, I didn’t know what it was about. But then, when I was buying the tickets, I saw something about it written on the airline," Sacioto said.

To be REAL ID-compliant, TSA said you must have one of the following:



Your standard driver's license or ID with a star or state logo in the upper right-hand corner

An enhanced Michigan driver's license

Your U.S. Passport

A Trusted Traveler Card

People who are not flying but may be escorting an unaccompanied minor or elderly parent to the gate must still be REAL ID-compliant. If you're not, you'll be prompted to purchase the pass.