What to know before hitting the water this spring and summer

(WXYZ) — From big boats to small boats, the coast guard is making sure that everyone is staying safe on the water this spring and summer.

The top issue right now is fishing boats congregating in the shipping channel of the Detroit River. Coastguards are asking those boats to move out of the way.

"The Detroit River is narrow enough and those tankers are big enough where it's hard to maneuver as is," Maritime Enforcement Specialist Christian Hutchisson said.

Hutchisson says another issue is, "we run into is people not being responsible while drinking and operating boats."

It's illegal to operate a boat if you have a BAC of .08 or over and it's illegal to smoke marijuana on Lake St. Clair because it's a federal waterway.

The most common boating accidents include:



Drinking while boating

Failure to wear a life jacket

Driving too fast

Lack of experience

While it's not mandatory to wear a life jacket unless you're six and younger, it's highly recommended. You also need to have enough on the boat for every passenger.

"And you have to make sure that they all fit everyone on board. If you have four adults on board you need to have four adult life jackets on board," Hutchisson said.

Linas Mastis of St. Clair Shores has a 61-foot Viking which will be in the water in a few weeks. He says he goes through a checklist every year.

"We get an inspection every year. A coast guard inspection so they look at the fire extinguishers, what the date of it is. We look at the battery supplies. It goes from A to Z," Mastis said.

Before you leave the dock make sure to make a float plan, check the boat before launching, carry a first-aid kit, and have a marine radio or cell phone.