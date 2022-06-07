What you can do to help plan the redevelopment of the Belle Isle Zoo

BELLE ISLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the state considers plans to revamp the Belle Isle Zoo, the Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's input through a public survey.

The survey is online and available to participate in through the 4th of July.

The revamp project is being handled by the Michigan State University School of Planning, Design and Construction and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division through their longstanding partnership. The plans being considered were developed through a virtual workshop last fall with MSU landscape architecture students and park stakeholders.

They were built around six themes:

Honoring and exploring Belle Isle’s history.

Showcasing the island's opportunities for sustainable ecosystems.

Providing ample outdoor education opportunities.

Elevating creative and performing arts in nature.

Offering interactive outdoor adventures and concessions.

Making space to retreat to and interact with nature and each other.

Those who participate in the survey are asked to rank the six themes in order of importance. They will also view images connected with each theme and be asked to share their opinion on which represents the best overall vision for the area. They are also being asked what types of settings, activities, and structures they would like to see offered.

The survey results will be rolled in with other information that is being developed to create recommendations for the next phase of development.