New study indicates link between golf course pesticides and Parkinson's disease

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Golf courses may be easy on the eyes—but they come with something else: pesticides. A new study suggests long-term exposure to chemicals used to keep fairways green may be tied to an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease, especially for those living close by.

Parkinson’s is a syndrome characterized by the death of brain cells that produce the key neurotransmitter dopamine. A lack of dopamine results of a range of movements disorders like tremors, stiffness, difficulty walking and postural changes.

And the pesticides used on golf courses have been tied to an increase in Parkinson’s. The study found that people living near golf courses may face a significantly higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, with the odds jumping 126% for residents within just one mile.

Researchers point to pesticide exposure as a possible cause, noting that chemicals used to maintain golf courses may contaminate nearby groundwater and air, according to Henry Ford Health Neurologist Dr. Isaac Goldszer.

"The closer you were to the golf course, the higher your risk of Parkinson's and every mile that you live farther away, your risk drops by about 9%," Dr. Goldszer said.

So, what should you do if you live near a golf course?

First, identify the source of your drinking water. If it is well water, consider switching to an in-home water cooler or drinking filtered water. And then, consider prevention.

"What would you tell someone who lives within one mile or three miles of a golf course?" I asked Dr. Goldszer.

"Don't move your address, move your body," Dr. Goldszer said. "Go for a walk after dinner every day. Walk every day, six, seven thousand steps minimum. Don't live a sedentary lifestyle. That really is the main key."

Dr Goldszer also says this isn;t about banning golf or scaring families who live near golf course, but raising awareness so we can limit the possible impact of the pesticides in use and allow families to take action to safeguard their wellbeing.

