What you should know about the cost of meat ahead of the holiday season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I come here like three times a week,” said Alicia White.

White drives all way from Ann Arbor to shop at Meatland Market in Detroit because she says the prices are better.

For this mother of 14, any savings right now counts.

When it comes to Thanksgiving turkey's, Meatland Markets' head butcher Erik Neimanis says, right now their supply is solid, due in part to their buyers working around the clock.

The bird flu, he says, has impacted what’s available and for how much.

“They scour around and find the best prices and working all the time getting as much product as we can,” said Neimanis.

“Getting birds from different places, out of state even, and bringing them in.”

The National Turkey Federation (NTF), a group that lobbies on behalf of the turkey industry, told 7 Action News via a statement there should be ample supply this holiday season.

In the statement NTF says, "There will be an ample amount of turkeys available for the Thanksgiving, and consumers will be able to find them at discounted prices – as they have during previous holidays. The National Turkey Federation always recommends that consumers shop early during the holiday season to ensure they find the turkey that meets their needs, and they should contact their grocery store in advance of the holiday if they have a special request."

One trend they’re seeing more and more, people opting for turkey alternatives, like corned beef.

Or… Short ribs.

All because of current supply chain disruptions.

Erik says non-traditional meats for Thanksgiving could offer unexpected savings more on par or in some cases even cheaper than turkey this year.

“You don’t necessarily have to have that bird on the table. You can enjoy other things and have a great dinner,” Neimanis said.

The Department of Agriculture says the return of the Avian flu has led to the depopulation of 5.4 million turkeys, about 2.5% of those commercially slaughtered last year.

Thankfully, the bird flu didn’t impact the more than 4,000 bird flock at Roperti’s Turkey Farm in Livonia.

But, inflation sure did.

“The corn, the feed, my bags, my boxes,” said Christine Roperti, Roperti’s Turkey Farm in Livonia.

“The prices for me have gone up like crazy. So, I had to up my price also.”

Last year, they charged $3.49 per pound, but this year it’s up to $4.49.

Another change consumers may notice, Christine Roperti says, is the birds are again smaller this year and that was on purpose.

She got them a week and half later to meet the demand for smaller birds, something that started during the pandemic and has lasted.

Despite higher prices, she plans on selling out again this year. And, orders are already rolling in.

7 Action News' Jenn Schanz asked Roperti when she will likely sell out of turkey’s this holiday season.

“That week before Thanksgiving,” Roperti replied.

Her advice is to plan ahead and get your orders in early.

