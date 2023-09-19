What's bugging metro Detroit? Cold, RSV, COVID-19 & more

Kids are back in school and Autumn arrives this weekend, meaning temperatures are cooling off. The changing of seasons often brings along a change in the type of issues sending us to the doctor's office.

Dr. Lauren Uroda, a family physician at Family First Wellness Center in Southfield, said school being back in session is making an impact.

She's seeing the common cold and flu, runny nose, fever, sore throat and cough.

Uroda said she's also seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, and she's encouraging her patients to wash their hands, get enough sleep and maintain a healthy diet.

"Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc. These are all things that are going to help keep your immune system strong to fight a cold," Uroda said.

They’re also seeing RSV - a virus that is especially dangerous to infants and seniors.

Dr. Brandon Karmo of Orchard Primary Care is seeing much of the same, and said they're getting ready for RSV and flu season.

Traditionally those viruses begin to surge in November. But RSV has been circulating, even over the summer and new cases are arriving at Orchard Primary Care.

"We're starting to see a couple of cases, especially with kids with RSV, now that they're getting back into their daycares and going back into school," Karmo said.

Those daycare or school kids can take those viruses back home. Karmo said if you see your little one or a senior breathing faster, or notice bluing of the lips or fingertips, a racing heart or worsening shortness of breath, it's time to get help.

"Those are signs where you really need to get in to see a doctor right away," he said.

Infants may not want to eat or drink, and that is an important sign.

As for COVID-19, Karmo says the strains circulating now are not as severe as the original version, but there are still lots of respiratory symptoms, fatigue and body aches.

"But they're generally getting better within about 5 to 7 days with this new strain of COVID," he said.

Dr. Asha Shajahan of Corewell Health Grosse Pointe says some of her patients say they were hit harder by COVID-19 this time with 3-5 days of fever and a severe cough. She says that may be a sign the previous vaccine protection is wearing off.

"Now maybe it's been more than a year since people have been vaccinated, so the immunity is not really there," Shajahan said.

That means it’s time for a new COVID shot. All three of the doctors I spoke to say they are encouraging their patients to get the flu, COVID-19 and RSV shots if they are recommended for their age group.

Uroda says she is encouraging vulnerable patients to wear masks in crowded spaces like grocery stores and airports and encouraging anyone with a runny nose, fever and congestion to wear a mask as well to protect those around you.