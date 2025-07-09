WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A stretch of Dequindre Road between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads has become a source of frustration for local drivers due to its notoriously bumpy condition.

What’s driving you crazy: Dequindre Road frustrates drivers at county border

The problematic section sits right on the border between Oakland and Macomb counties, creating confusion about which municipality is responsible for repairs.

One local resident, Robert Kadelak, reached out to 7 News Detroit by emailing tips@wxyz.com.

"Can you please look at this road and see who is responsible to repair? Macomb County, City of Warren, City of Madison Heights? It's been like this 10 years, patched and re-patched!" Kadelak said.

7 News Detroit traffic anchor Ali Hoxie was able to do some digging and found out the Macomb County Department of Roads is responsible for the repairs. The county applied for a grant earlier this year to help fund a fix.

A spokesperson for the Macomb County Department of Roads provided the following statement:

“The Macomb County Department of Roads (MCDR) performs maintenance on our roadways throughout the year. Unfortunately, the road funding MCDR receives through Public Act 51 is not enough to meet all of the maintenance and construction needs of Macomb County. There isn’t a road we can’t fix if we have adequate funding. We know how many infrastructure assets we have in Macomb County, the condition they are in and how much funding we need to fix them, including sections of Dequindre Road under our jurisdiction. With limited funding and the needs of the region continuing to grow, MCDR applied for a competitive federal grant to reconstruct Dequindre Road between I-696 and 14 Mile Road. The grant application was submitted to U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) in January of 2025 and we’re hopeful for a successful grant submission. MCDR continues to work diligently to secure long-term solutions for Dequindre Road and other critical corridors throughout Macomb County. We are exploring every possible funding option and working closely with our local, state and federal elected officials to secure the necessary funding to rebuild Dequindre Road and provide the comprehensive and long-term repairs the road needs.”

