What's driving you crazy update: Work underway at Cosgrove Street in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — What started out as an email from a concerned viewer about his deteriorating road that had just been reconstructed is leading to some change.

Kevin Fisher first reached out to me in the summer of 2024 about Cosgrove Street. The top layer of the road was starting to lift, even though it had just been reconstructed in 2022.

Now, work is underway to repair it once again.

“I was actually pretty happy that they were doing something about it, because it was getting worse. Cracked concrete, more pits," Fisher told me after the work began.

When I checked out Cosgrove St. in Warren back in May, we found curbs with cracks.

Now, those cracks have been fixed, and so have some of the sidewalks and driveway approaches.

“It went pretty quick. Painting, sawing, removing the concrete, and then Tuesday of last week, pouring the cement," Fisher said.

However, Cosgrove itself is not seeing a rebuild. But there is some good news.

“What about the actual spaulding issues on Cosgrove and other streets within Warren? Are those roads going to be seeing road work as well?” I asked Warren City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty.

“So the spalling issue that we have covered previously is now under a three-year extended warranty, that being January of 2026 and will continue out for the next three years expiring in 29," Lafferty said.

Lafferty said the extended warranty will give the city time to see if conditions on Cosgrove, and other streets showing signs of spalling continue to get worse.

“If any of the issues, from the surface of the road through the sub-straight of the cement, begin to exacerbate problems with additional cracks or integrity, we will be able to hold the contractor accountable for that and require remediation," Lafferty said.

“I hope going forward, we don’t run into these issues, and I thank you for following up, I appreciate it," Fisher said.

If you have a road concern, I want to hear about it. Please email me at ali.hoxie@wxyz.com or send me a message on social media pages.