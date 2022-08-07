What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The estimated $740 billion economic package from Democrats is nowhere near what President Joe Biden first envisioned with his effort to rebuild America's public infrastructure and family support systems.

The Senate has approved the slimmer but still substantial compromise package, and it heads next to the House.

It's made up of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies, in hopes of tackling inflation and making the most sizable investment ever in fighting global warming.

A major component is capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program at $2,000 a year. It also applies $300 billion federal deficit reduction.