Watch Now
News

What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

Congress Budget
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Congress Budget
Congress Budget
Posted at 5:25 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 17:25:46-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The estimated $740 billion economic package from Democrats is nowhere near what President Joe Biden first envisioned with his effort to rebuild America's public infrastructure and family support systems.

The Senate has approved the slimmer but still substantial compromise package, and it heads next to the House.

It's made up of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies, in hopes of tackling inflation and making the most sizable investment ever in fighting global warming.

A major component is capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program at $2,000 a year. It also applies $300 billion federal deficit reduction.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website