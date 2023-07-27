What's next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails

WASHINGTON (AP) — The unraveling of Hunter Biden's plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president's youngest son.

Biden was supposed to plead guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges for failing to pay taxes.

But U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika put the brakes on the guilty plea after raising concerns during a hearing about the structure and terms of the agreement and another deal that would allow him to avoid prosecution on a gun charge if he meets certain conditions.