When can you use fireworks in Michigan? Here's what the law says

(WXYZ) — Summer is officially here and with the Fourth of July coming up, many people will be setting off fireworks across metro Detroit and Michigan.

Beginning in 2012, Michigan began allowing the sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks across the state, but did regulate when the fireworks can be used.

Under the law, there are certain times and dates that fireworks are allowed.

Those dates are:



Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. each of those days

June 29 through July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days

July 5 if that date is a Friday or Saturday until 11:45 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m.

Michigan law does allow a fine of $1,000 for each violation.