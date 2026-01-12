When is safe to go on ice? Here's what you should know

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s been a wild ride this year when it comes to temperatures across Metro Detroit. From a bitterly cold start to December, where temperatures remained below the freezing mark for nearly two weeks. To a warm up for the second half of the month, peaking with a high of 61° on December 28. Temperatures fell back below freezing the week of New Years, before warming back up the first full week of January.

The above and below freezing swing in temperatures creates unsafe ice conditions, and it’s not just when it’s warm.

The rule of thumb is ice 4” thick is safe to walk on, ice 5-7” is safe to snowmobile on, ice 8-15” is safe to drive on depending on the size of your car. But this isn’t always true.

When temperatures warm up the ice partially melts, then usually before it gets cold again, we’ll have snow. The snow creates pockets of air within the ice making it weaker. So ice that is 4” thick, but is cloudy due to the snow, isn’t safe to walk on.

The strongest ice is clear with a blue tint.

If the ice is clear and meets the thickness minimums, look around to make sure there are no cracks or tree branches in the ice, which indicate weakness.

Use a spud bar or auger to test the thickness of any ice before you step on it. But no ice is truly safe, so be extremely cautious when stepping, skating, fishing, or driving on the frozen surface this winter.