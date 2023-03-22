Where are the safest areas of your home during severe weather? It's not as simple as you think

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week, and we're talking about the do's and don't's on how to stay safe any time severe weather strikes or if there's a tornado warning issued.

Severe weather season is just around the corner, and some metro Detroiters like Rachel McKay are reviewing what they can do to keep their families safe during a dangerous storm.

"We get a lot of storm damage around here, a lot of down wires, downed trees, lots of power outages," McKay said.

Michigan is no stranger to severe weather and the damage that it can cause.

"I think all of us kind of know the basement's the place to go," she said.

But, have you ever thought about which location in the basement to go?

The basement is by far the safest area of the home, but the quest for the safest spot doesn't end there.

When you get to the basement, look for an interior room. In McKay's house, there's a storage room in the basement.

This is like safety on top of safety. You're in the lowest level and you're also in an interior room.

Also, try to avoid an area below the kitchen. If you have a real tornado moving through your neighborhood, you don't want those heavy appliances in the kitchen to fall down into the basement.

A lot of times we know to go straight to the basement, but if we know where to go, it helps us to be even safer.

While in the basement, look for additional rooms, closets, or even underneath staircases for additional protection.

Basements are always the safest option. But what if your house doesn't have a basement? There are some locations that you can go in the first floor that could also be safe.

Windows can easily shatter or debris can break them, sending glass flying everywhere into the home. Exterior walls aren't much better.

The first thing we tell people to do is get as far away from windows as possible, and the exterior walls because debris can come through them. Not only the windows, but it can also come through the walls.

Look for an interior room on the first floor if you don't have a basement. One of the center-most rooms you have, usually a bathroom, away from exterior walls.

In the bathroom, plumbing helps as well as reinforcement. We want a sturdy structure to protect us as best as we can.

After our tour, Rachel's family now has the plan to stay safe in the tornado because in the end, possessions can be replaced, but your family cannot.