Where homeless, vulnerable population can go to warm up during frigid temperates

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The winter weather makes this time of year much more difficult for people experiencing homelessness. Warming centers and temporary shelters are open throughout metro Detroit.

But what are people to do in areas with limited options?

“This time of the year with it being so cold, we definitely see more of our shelter partners having traffic within their shelter, increased traffic anyways,” said Tasha Gray, executive director of Homeless Action Network of Detroit.

Gray says outreach teams go out to canvass the community by going under viaducts and bridges, making sure people experiencing homelessness have a safe place to warm up.

The network works with various organizations to provide different services to those in need in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

“We have a variety of service providers that are offering shelter, some offering warming centers and they’re also offering overflow. So, there may be times where there’s no bed available, but they’re not going to turn anyone away,” Gray said.

It's making outreach teams much more vital.

“Some people, unfortunately, don’t come inside and they risk hypothermia because they’re cold and wet and consequently they get into medical difficulty,” Rev. Faith Fowler said.

Fowler is executive director of Cass Community Social Services, which also serves Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

“When it’s extremely severe, obviously, we go over capacity and have overflow. That’s been the case up until now even,” Fowler said. “We’ve been at overflow for quite a while. Once Thursday or Friday, the storm that’s coming, we’ll see those numbers increase.”

Areas in the suburbs of Detroit also have warming centers in place this week, like the Costick Activities Center in Farmington Hills. However, it’s closed this weekend and Monday.

It’s raising the question: where are people to go?

Fowler notes that no community is immune to homelessness, but a community’s level of response mirrors the population they're dealing with.

She says while it’s not a common practice, she’s seen police in the suburbs help out by transporting people who need a place to warm up to the city for help. No one is turned away.

So, if you or someone you know is in need of help, Fowler says the first step is to dress in layers.

“Dress with a hat. We lose a lot of heat through our head. Dress with mittens instead of gloves if you can. Dry, stay dry,” Fowler said.

Gray says anyone who needs someone to go during the frigid temperatures in the coming days can call 313-305-0311.

