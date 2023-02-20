Watch Now
News

Where you can find a fish fry in metro Detroit during Lent 2023

fish fry generic photo.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXYZ
Fried fish
fish fry generic photo.jpg
Posted at 7:25 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 07:25:14-05

(WXYZ) — For those not eating meat on Fridays during Lent, we've found some of the best spots across metro Detroit for a fish fry, some are offering carry-out or drive-thru options this year.

Check out the list below, coming from Facebook events and announcements. If you have a spot we should add, email us at webteam@wxyz.com.

P.L.A.V. Post #10
11824 Jos Campau in Hamtramck
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Plymouth Knights of Columbus
150 Fair St. in Plymouth
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Sweetest Heart of Mary
4440 Russell St. in Detroit
3 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Bishop Murphy Knights of Columbus #3257
22040 Ryan Rd. in Warren
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Blase Catholic Church
12151 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Fridays in Lent & Good Friday

St. Patrick White Lake Knights of Columbus
9086 Hutchins Rd. in White Lake
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday in Lent

Flat Rock Elks
26917 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock
3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on March 3, March 17 and April 7

VFW 1146 Bruce Post
28404 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Anne's Fish Fry
5920 Arden in Warren
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips
22200 Fenkell Ave. in Detroit
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Ancient Order of Hibernians
25300 5 Mile Rd. in Redford
Starting at 5 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
21100 Madison St. in St. Clair Shores
4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Ss. Simon & Judge Catholic Church
32500 Palmer Rd. in Westland
4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24, March 10 & March 24

Big League Brews
20428 Ecorse Rd. in Taylor
Every Friday during Lent

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website