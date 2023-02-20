Where you can find a fish fry in metro Detroit during Lent 2023

(WXYZ) — For those not eating meat on Fridays during Lent, we've found some of the best spots across metro Detroit for a fish fry, some are offering carry-out or drive-thru options this year.

Check out the list below, coming from Facebook events and announcements. If you have a spot we should add, email us at webteam@wxyz.com.

P.L.A.V. Post #10

11824 Jos Campau in Hamtramck

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Plymouth Knights of Columbus

150 Fair St. in Plymouth

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Sweetest Heart of Mary

4440 Russell St. in Detroit

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Bishop Murphy Knights of Columbus #3257

22040 Ryan Rd. in Warren

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Blase Catholic Church

12151 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Fridays in Lent & Good Friday

St. Patrick White Lake Knights of Columbus

9086 Hutchins Rd. in White Lake

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday in Lent

Flat Rock Elks

26917 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on March 3, March 17 and April 7

VFW 1146 Bruce Post

28404 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Anne's Fish Fry

5920 Arden in Warren

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips

22200 Fenkell Ave. in Detroit

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Ancient Order of Hibernians

25300 5 Mile Rd. in Redford

Starting at 5 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church

21100 Madison St. in St. Clair Shores

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Ss. Simon & Judge Catholic Church

32500 Palmer Rd. in Westland

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24, March 10 & March 24

Big League Brews

20428 Ecorse Rd. in Taylor

Every Friday during Lent