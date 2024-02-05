Where you can find a fish fry in metro Detroit during Lent 2024

For those not eating meat on Fridays during Lent, we've found some of the best spots across metro Detroit for a fish fry, some are offering carry-out or drive-thru options this year.

Check out the list below, coming from Facebook events and announcements. Ash Wednesday is Wednesday, Feb. 14.

If you would like to be added to the list, please email your details and any links to webteam@wxyz.com.

P.L.A.V. Post #10

11824 Jos Campau in Hamtramck

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Plymouth Knights of Columbus

150 Fair St. in Plymouth

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Sweetest Heart of Mary

4440 Russell St. in Detroit

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Patrick White Lake Knights of Columbus

9086 Hutchins Rd. in White Lake

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday in Lent

Flat Rock Elks

26917 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock

3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, March 1, March 15 and March 29

VFW 1146 Bruce Post

28404 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Anne's Fish Fry

5920 Arden in Warren

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips

22200 Fenkell Ave. in Detroit

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church

21100 Madison St. in St. Clair Shores

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Our Lady Star of the Sea Church

467 Fairford Rd. in Grosse Pointe Woods

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm every Friday in Lent

St. Basil Fish Fry

4800 Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent starting March 3

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church

11441 Hubbard Street in Livonia

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Mary Catholic Church

34530 Michigan Avenue in Wayne

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday

Royal Oak First United Methodist Church

320 W. 7th Street in Royal Oak

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 2 & 16, March 1 & 15

St. Malachy Church

14115 14 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights

Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Detroit Scots' Friday Fish Fry

Kilgour Scottish Centre

2363 Rochester Rd. in Troy

Every Friday in Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church

31530 Beechwood in Garden City

Every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Josaphat Banquet Center

26440 Ryan Rd. in Warren

Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22 from 3:30 p.m to 7 p.m.

American Legion Post 351

46146 Cass Ave. in Utica

Fridays from Feb. 9 through March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Therese of Lisieux Church

48115 Schoenherr in Shelby Township

Every Friday through March 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Peter's Lutheran Church

23000 Gratiot Ave. in Eastpointe

Fridays starting Feb. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church

47650 N. Territorial Rd. in Plymouth

Fridays during Lent from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Finnish Cultural Center

35200 W. 8 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills

Fridays from Feb. 23 through March 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Rosita's Treats – Colombian Cocina

48770 Van Dyke in Shelby Township

Every Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Szegedi's Catering

5704 N. Telegraph Rd. in Dearborn Heights

Every Friday through Lent