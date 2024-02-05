Where you can find a fish fry in metro Detroit during Lent 2024

For those not eating meat on Fridays during Lent, we've found some of the best spots across metro Detroit for a fish fry, some are offering carry-out or drive-thru options this year.
Check out the list below, coming from Facebook events and announcements. Ash Wednesday is Wednesday, Feb. 14.
If you would like to be added to the list, please email your details and any links to webteam@wxyz.com.
P.L.A.V. Post #10
11824 Jos Campau in Hamtramck
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Plymouth Knights of Columbus
150 Fair St. in Plymouth
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Sweetest Heart of Mary
4440 Russell St. in Detroit
3 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
St. Patrick White Lake Knights of Columbus
9086 Hutchins Rd. in White Lake
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday in Lent
Flat Rock Elks
26917 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock
3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, March 1, March 15 and March 29
VFW 1146 Bruce Post
28404 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
St. Anne's Fish Fry
5920 Arden in Warren
4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips
22200 Fenkell Ave. in Detroit
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
21100 Madison St. in St. Clair Shores
4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
467 Fairford Rd. in Grosse Pointe Woods
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm every Friday in Lent
St. Basil Fish Fry
4800 Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent starting March 3
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
11441 Hubbard Street in Livonia
4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent
St. Mary Catholic Church
34530 Michigan Avenue in Wayne
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday
Royal Oak First United Methodist Church
320 W. 7th Street in Royal Oak
4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 2 & 16, March 1 & 15
St. Malachy Church
14115 14 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights
Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Detroit Scots' Friday Fish Fry
Kilgour Scottish Centre
2363 Rochester Rd. in Troy
Every Friday in Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
31530 Beechwood in Garden City
Every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Josaphat Banquet Center
26440 Ryan Rd. in Warren
Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22 from 3:30 p.m to 7 p.m.
American Legion Post 351
46146 Cass Ave. in Utica
Fridays from Feb. 9 through March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Therese of Lisieux Church
48115 Schoenherr in Shelby Township
Every Friday through March 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
23000 Gratiot Ave. in Eastpointe
Fridays starting Feb. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd. in Plymouth
Fridays during Lent from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Finnish Cultural Center
35200 W. 8 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills
Fridays from Feb. 23 through March 22 at 4:30 p.m.
Rosita's Treats – Colombian Cocina
48770 Van Dyke in Shelby Township
Every Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Szegedi's Catering
5704 N. Telegraph Rd. in Dearborn Heights
Every Friday through Lent