White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed

Susan Walsh/AP
First lady Jill Biden walks out of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, as she and President Joe Biden prepare to board Marine One. Jill Biden is having surgery to remove a small lesion found above her right eye during a routine skin cancer screening (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 16:34:52-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says surgeons have removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden's right eye, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest, while a third lesion on her left eyelid is being examined.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, says examinations showed that the lesion over Biden's left eye and one newly discovered on her chest were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

The lesion on her right eye was "fully excised, with margins, and was sent for standard microscopic examination."

O'Connor says the first lady is "experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well."

