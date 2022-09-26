Watch Now
News

White House: New rule will show 'true cost' of plane tickets

Joe Biden, Brian Deese
Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office with National Economic Council director Brian Deese, left, after speaking about a tentative railway labor agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Joe Biden, Brian Deese
Joe Biden
Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 10:46:08-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce a new initiative that will eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets before they buy them.

That would include baggage and change fees.

The White House says the new rule from the Department of Transportation will prevent airlines from hiding the "true cost" of airline tickets, which would help consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares.

The requirement will apply not only to airlines directly but also on search sites such as Kayak and Expedia.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website