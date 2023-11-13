Watch Now
White House releases plan to grow radio spectrum access, with possible benefits for internet, drones

Posted at 11:33 AM, Nov 13, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is releasing a strategy to potentially expand the availability of radio spectrum needed for cellphones, satellites, navigation, space travel and other emerging technologies.

The increasingly digitized and mobile economy has put pressure on the available range of frequencies used for wireless communication.

The spectrum is also vital for national security and responding to disasters.

The strategy will help to coordinate and guide how spectrum is allocated by the Federal Communications Commission, an independent government agency.

The federal government will perform a two-year study on how to possibly repurpose 2,786 megahertz of spectrum.

That swath of the spectrum could be used for wireless broadband, drones, and satellites.

