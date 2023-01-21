Watch Now
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit

Evan Vucci/AP
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jan 21, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden "looks forward" to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics.

That perhaps includes the big challenge of raising the nation's debt limit. But that statement late Friday came with no actual invitation to the White House.

Rather, the White House is emphasizing that Biden isn't willing to entertain policy concessions in exchange for increasing the government's borrowing authority.

The U.S. bumped up against that limit Thursday, and the Treasury Department is using what it calls "extraordinary measures" to stave off a potential default for at least a few more months.

