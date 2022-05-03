Whitmer says she will 'fight like hell to protect abortion access in Michigan'

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will "fight like hell to protect abortion access in Michigan" after a leaked draft opinion showed the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a quote tweet, Whitmer said "Our work is more important than ever." She quote-tweeted her April 7 tweet where she announced she was filing a lawsuit to keep abortion legal in the state.

A report from Politico on Monday night featured a draft opinion from SCOTUS that showed a majority of justices supported overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter. The news outlet published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

Michigan currently has a law on the books that criminalizes abortion without exceptions for rape or incest that dates back to 1931. Because of Roe v. Wade, the law became unconstitutional and abortion became legal in the state.

If the law is overturned, Michigan's 1931 law would go back into effect.