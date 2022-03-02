Whitmer awards 9 cities, villages $3.5M in clean water grants

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan is awarding nine cities and villages Drinking Water Asset Management grants to help reduce the risk of lead in drinking water. The state's press release states that the grants total comes out to $3.5 million, and the money is to be used to help ensure safe, clean tap water for residents.

The grants will be used to enhance water affordability plans and replace lead service water lines.

Here are the cities and villages being awarded a Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant:



City of Cadillac: $524,056

City of Center Line: $400,000

City of Lathrup Village: $232,135

Port Austin Area Sewer and Water Authority: $548,950

City of Rogers City: $444,645

Village of Baraga: $166,344

City of Algonac: $455,240

City of Wixom: $437,417

“The grants we are awarding today will help local communities upgrade water infrastructure, protect systems from toxic contaminants, and boost access to clean water for area residents, students, and educators alike," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a statement. "I will continue working to save Michigan families money and put Michiganders first by making investments in our water infrastructure.”

The MI Clean Water Plan is geared towards replacing the state's water infrastructure. The press release states that the plan includes a $500 million investment. Within the investment, $102.1 million will be allocated for lead service line replacement in low-income communities, $105 million for programs that address PFAS and other contaminants and $290 million for the Wastewater Protection program.

"Rebuilding Michigan’s critical infrastructure must be a cooperative endeavor from all levels of government, and these grants are part of the state’s commitment to our communities,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark stated in a press release.

