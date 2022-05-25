Whitmer directs state agencies, departments to protect women's abortion rights

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directed state departments and agencies to protect reproductive health, including contraception, long-acting reversible contraception and emergency contraception.

The executive directive, signed on Wednesday, comes amid an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“In preparation for this very real possibility, I am signing an executive directive instructing all state departments and agencies not to cooperate with authorities from other states who want to prosecute women seeking legal abortion care. Also, the directive instructs departments and agencies to increase protections for reproductive healthcare within their purview and offer residents comprehensive information about the cost and availability of care," Whitmer said.

Under the directive, state agencies and departments will not be able to help authorities in an investigation over abortions, and must identify and assess opportunities to increase protections for reproductive health.



“No woman should be forced to choose between exercising her personal healthcare decisions and the threat of criminal prosecution. I applaud Governor Whitmer for drawing a line in the sand and making clear no state of Michigan department or agency will aid in the persecution of women who would seek medical care in our state," Michigan AG Dana Nessel said.

The state does have a 1931 law that outlaws abortion, but a ruling from a judge temporarily halted the law, blocking the state's abortion ban.