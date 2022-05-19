Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate for working families

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed a $500 tax rebate for working families, citing surplus tax revenues and the need to quickly help residents who are confronting high inflation.

In a letter to legislative leaders, the Democratic governor said Michiganders “need real relief right now.” Specifics on eligibility for the proposed rebate were not immediately available.

The proposal builds on Whitmer's calls to gradually repeal a tax on retirement income and fully restore a tax credit for lower-wage earners. In March, she vetoed Republicans' plan to permanently cut the state income tax, make more seniors eligible for deductions and bring back a child tax credit, saying it would reduce funding for basic government services.

On Friday, her administration and legislative economists will meet to forecast revised revenue estimates that are expected to be billions of dollars higher than what was released in January. The figures will help the governor and lawmakers as they negotiate tax cuts and the next state budget.