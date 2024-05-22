Whitmer signs bill requiring insurers to provide equal mental health coverage

Health insurance providers will now have to cover mental health and substance abuse disorder treatments like other physical health services after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law on Tuesday.

The bill, which was sponsored by State Sen. Sarah Anthony, provides equitable coverage for behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment.

According to the governor's office, the bill aims to close loopholes and ensure that Michiganders can get treatments they need.

“Every person in Michigan deserves access to mental and physical health care," Whitmer said in a statement. “Getting this done will ensure Michiganders get the care they need and close loopholes that have allowed providers to avoid covering these essential services. Let’s keep working together to help every Michigander get the help they need to get better.”

"Michiganders' mental health is no less important than their physical health—no one should go without the care they need because they can’t afford it," Anthony added in a statement. "That’s why this bipartisan legislation requiring comprehensive insurance coverage for mental health and substance use disorder services is so vital. I am grateful for my legislative colleagues on both sides of the aisle and Governor Whitmer for coming together to recognize the importance of mental health care coverage and delivering results for the people of our state."