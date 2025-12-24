Whitmer signs bipartisan bills prohibiting bots from buying large number of concert tickets

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills, better known as the "Taylor Swift bills," that aim to prevent bots from buying large numbers of concert tickets.

Senate Bill 158, sponsored by Sen. Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford Township), and House Bill 4262, sponsored by Rep. Mike Harris (R-Waterford Township), created a new event online Ticket Sales Act.

Similar to the federal Better Online Tickets Sales (BOTS) Act, the bills prohibit the use of bost to buy a large number of tickets to concerts, sportig events and shows.

The bills also allow the attorney general to bring civil action up to $5,000 for a violation of the act.

“Bot-scammers have long taken advantage of Michigan consumers by purchasing event tickets in bulk and funneling them into an inflated resale market, pricing far too many folks out of the joy and community built at live entertainment events,” Cavanagh said. “As Chair of the Senate Finance, Insurance, and Consumer Protection Committee, I’m always committed to ensuring Michigan consumers are treated with fairness and integrity in the marketplace. I'm proud to see my bipartisan legislation make it across the finish line, enabling more Michiganders to be able to experience the fun of a live event.”

“House Bill 4262 helps protect Michigan consumers by preventing ticket-buying bots from manipulating online sales and driving up prices.” Harris added. “The Great War over Eras Tour tickets highlighted the need to ensure real people have a real chance to purchase tickets and bring Michiganders back into the Daylight at their favorite venues and events.”