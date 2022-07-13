(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order that refuses to extradite women or providers who come to Michigan seeking abortion access.

This comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last week, which then made abortion illegal in several states throughout the country.

According to the governor's office, there are also laws that would punish women who cross state lines to obtain an abortion.

Michigan has a 1931 ban on abortion, but it is currently on hold as a judge issued a stay while a lawsuit over the law makes its way through the state court system.

This week, a group aiming to get a proposal legalizing abortion on the November ballot submitted more than 753,000 signatures to the state to get approval for the ballot proposal.

“After the overturn of Roe v Wade and the ensuing implementation of a series of extreme bans on abortion that criminalize women and medical professionals across the country, visitors to Michigan must know that they can access reproductive health care within our borders without fear of extradition," Whitmer said.