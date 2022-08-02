Who are the 5 candidates vying to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination?

(WXYZ) — Five Republican candidates are vying to get the nomination to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November as voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

It's arguably the biggest race on the ballot, and the candidates are Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt.

There isn't a clear front-runner, but Dixon has a lot of support from her party, and on Friday, she scored former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

She's also being backed by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the DeVos family, as well as the Michigan Chamber of COmmerce.

All five candidates do see eye-to-eye on a lot of contentious issues, which makes the race all the more unpredictable, especially when it comes to independent voters who determine elections.

Dixon is a former conservative political commentator who supports an abortion ban bill in all cases except when it puts the mother's life in danger.

She took a strong stance on education, denouncing critical race theory and says families should be able to use per-student state funds on private schools, homeschooling or other education settings.

Kelley is arguably the most controversial of the candidates. He's a real estate broker and of the belief of the baseless claim 2020 election was riddled with voter fraud. He recently pleaded not guilty after being charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Soldano is a chiropractor and small business owner from Kalamazoo. He also supports abortion and opposes critical race theory.

Rinke is a successful business owner in Oakland County and believes abortion should be illegal in all cases, even in the case of rape and incest.

Rebandt is a pastor at the Oakland Hills Community Church in Farmington Hills and serves as a chaplain at several police departments.

Five other names didn't make the ballot, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig. A judge ruled they didn't garner enough signatures to qualify as candidates. Craig is still campaigning as a write-in candidate.