Watch Now
News

Why AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

Election 2022 Arizona Governor
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Katie Hobbs, Arizona Democratic candidate for governor, waves to supporters at a campaign event in Peoria, Ariz., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Election 2022 Arizona Governor
Election 2022 Arizona Governor
Posted at 3:29 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 15:29:44-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster.

Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday's midterm elections, with officials in the state's 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed, at various intervals.

Arizona officials release their vote totals in batches.

Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state's largest county, but other big releases have been coming from Arizona's next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal.

After Friday's vote releases, the margin in the governor's race sat at just over 31,000 votes, with Lake about a point and a half behind Hobbs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website