'Why is a plane this low?' Small airplane crashes in Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Those living on Duchess Street near Britain Avenue in Detroit couldn't believe their eyes Wednesday night after a small plane crashed into their neighborhood. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m..

"I was sitting on the porch. I was watching the kids play and I seen a plane moving like it was in slow motion," Nicholas Pullim said. "It's hard to explain 'cause it was going so slow that you like, 'Wow, why is a plane this low?'"

When Detroit Police and Fire responded they found two people inside the plane. Thankfully, no one was injured and there was no chemical spill.

"We don't know what caused it but we're just grateful no one got hurt, especially no civilians at that time of the day," Fire Chief James Harris said.

The crash happened near a park and a school so it could have been a lot worse. According to police, the plane took off from Oakland Troy Airport at 5:46 pm and had been airborne for close to three hours.

"He came right in over the garage over a tree. Hit the tree. Branches fell on the garage. He clips the garage as he goes down and the plane is actually wedged between the gate and the garage," Chief White said.

Detroit Police Chief James White is commending the pilot in this life-or-death situation.

"The pilot did an amazing job. We don't know yet what caused him to lose control or if it was an engine failure. I don't want to speculate, but he's up and walking," Chief White said. "His passenger is up and walking."

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.