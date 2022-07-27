(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company has been plagued with recalls and quality control issues in 2022.

John Mcelory is the editorial director at Autoline and says it's impacting Fords bottom line.

"It's costing the company billions of dollars," he said. "This is not a new problem by the way either. But this is also Ford's greatest opportunity. They can fix these problems. They will fix these problems."

Nearly 100,000 2022 Maverick pickup trucks have been recalled due to fire risks.

The 2022 F-150 lightning has over 2,000 recalls for the tire pressure monitoring system. And now the feds are probing over 25,000 2021 Ford Broncos because of catastrophic engine failure that can cause the SUV to lose power at highway speeds. At the time, no recall has been issued for the SUV.

Anna Chrenenko drives a 2021 Ford Escape, but with less than 2,000 miles on it, she already had two recalls—her brakes and an engine oil leak.

Each fix took a month to get parts.

"I would like to know why we have so many recalls," Chrenenko said. 'Why would there be faulty brake pads on a car with under 2 thousand miles? Why would it be put on a car like this?"

From an outsider's perspective, Mcelroy says it looks like an organizational problem.

"It is a systemic problem. Yeah, they have problems with suppliers or problems at the plants, but everybody has that," Mcelroy said.

In a statement, Ford Motor Company said "We recognize the inconvenience recalls cause our customers. We will always take any action required to ensure their safety and improve quality and customer satisfaction. We are absolutely committed to launching products with top quality and addressing issues when we see them."

So how is Ford taking action in addressing these issues? Mcelroy explains.

"Jim Farley just brought in a new quality expert from J.D. Power to help straighten this out. But it's not a problem that is going to be solved very easily," he said.

As for Chrenenko, she hopes she does not need any more repairs or have to spend a day waiting for her car at the dealership.

"For the most part, it is frustrating to have to spend your time there. Especially with a new car, and especially [with] how expensive the new cars are," she said.