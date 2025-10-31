Why you aren't seeing WXYZ on YouTube TV

(WXYZ) — Due to an ongoing contract impasse between ABC and YouTube TV, WXYZ is currently blacked out in your viewing area.

You can download WXYZ apps here to watch us or watch us live on WXYZ.com.

WXYZ is an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not involved in the current contract negotiations between YouTube TV and ABC, which is owned by Disney.

We understand it’s frustrating when you can’t access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming.

You can access WXYZ via over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo , Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, and your local cable provider.