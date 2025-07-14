Family speaks out after 28-year-old father killed in Roseville police chase

Updated story with police response here.

There are a lot of questions this morning, following yet another police chase that has resulted in the death of an innocent driver.

According to his wife, 28-year-old Alex Habib was hit by a car that was being pursued by Roseville Police. Habib was a devoted husband and father of two.

Wife speaks after 28-year-old husband, father and innocent bystander killed in Roseville Police chase

The chase reportedly happened in the Chesterfield, Clinton Township area, but ended when the suspect hit Habib at 11 Mile and Van Dyke in Warren on Saturday morning.

Roseville Police aren't really saying anything right now. We have been reaching out to find out what happened over the weekend.

Habib's wife, Danielle, described him as a loving father of two young children — a 1-year-old daughter and a 3-month-old son. He worked two jobs to provide for the family, including as a server at Jim Brady's in Royal Oak, where he was set to work a double that day. Danielle said he was trying to make time to go to the gym.

"I wish that they would, you know, find an alternative way to track these people down," Danielle told us on Sunday night. "Alex was an innocent bystander. He left behind multiple ... people that loved him and cared about him, and he was, he was innocent, you know ... moving about his day and ... he was killed over, you know, something that could have been avoided."

Since the crash, donations have been pouring in to support the young family left behind. If you'd like to help, the family has started a GoFundMe that you can donate to at this link.

We are hoping to get more details from Roseville Police later today.