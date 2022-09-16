Wildfire smoke hanging over Michigan could lead to colorful sunrises & sunsets

(WXYZ) — Smoke from wildfires out in the Western United States is creating hazy skies and beautiful sunrises and sunsets in Michigan.

According to AccuWeather, the smoke is from dozens of wildfires out West including ones in Idaho, Montana and Western Washington and Oregon.

The high-level smoke has traveled through the atmosphere and is now in Michigan and other states in the Midwest.

In 2018, smoke from wildfires in California reached the Upper Peninsula. In 2019, Canadian wildfire smoke hung around the entire state, and the same happened in 2020.