Will we see the Northern Lights in Michigan this week?

(WXYZ) — Will we get to see the Northern Lights in Michigan this week?

Let's start with the basics. When there is a storm on the surface of the sun and particles are ejected, it usually takes one to three days for that to reach Earth and increase the chance for the Northern Lights.

This will peak Thursday night, giving us a medium chance to have a look at the Northern Lights. This is a much better chance than normal, since we don't usually get the opportunity this far south, but it is not a strong enough storm to make it likely here.

According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, activity will be highest on July 13, and people could have the incredible opportunity to witness the mesmerizing aurora borealis in: Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Indiana, Vermont, and Maryland.

The local part is, of course, will the weather cooperate and allow us at least the chance to see the lights? The answer is, possibly.

Here is the set up: We will get rain Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday. That period should be ending as we go through Thursday and the best chance for some clearing will happen perhaps just in time Thursday evening.

The best timing for viewing the Northern Lights will be 10 p.m. to 2 a.m .on a regular basis! We may get a shot to take a look.

The cloud cover during that prime viewing time looks to be about 30% to 40%. So, your chances are still pretty iffy, but at least you won't need an umbrella to take a look.

Of course, having a dark place with a clear northern exposure will be best and you will need to look fairly low in the sky.

