William Shatner coming to Motor City Comic Con in May

(WXYZ) — William Shatner, known for his many roles including playing Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, is coming to Motor City Comic Con this May.

Shatner will appear Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 during the convention for autographs and professional photos.

Autographs cost $120 and photo ops are $130.

After moving to October in 2021 due to COVID-19 health restrictions, the show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from May 13-15.

“Every year we have been making Motor City Comic Con bigger and better, and we are thrilled to soon reveal the plans for 2022” said Michael Goldman, Founder and Convention Promotor of Motor City Comic Con.

RFID wristbands will return this year, and more information is expected to be announced soon.

