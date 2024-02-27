Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan & John Mellencamp playing Pine Knob in September

(WXYZ) — Legendary singers Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp will be coming to metro Detroit this year for the Outlaw Music Festival.

Related: Here are the concerts coming to Pine Knob in 2024

They will play Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.

“This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love,” Nelson said in a statement.

It originally debuted in 2016, and over the years, the Outlaw Music Festival has included Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler Childers and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and there is a presale for Citi cardholders.