VAN BUREN TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Willow Run Airport will receive more than $2 million from the federal government to help build a new taxiway.

The $2.2 million is the third phase of funding for the project.

It involves relocating weather equipment and FAA radio transmitters and receivers.

The money is from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Willow Run is among the nation's busiest cargo airports.