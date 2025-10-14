Windsor International Film Festival kicks off Oct. 23 with 230+ films & a 'Come From Away' reunion

WINDSOR, Ontario (WXYZ) — The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is returning just across the border from Detroit this fall, with more than 230 films across 11 days.

The festival will open with "Mile End Kicks" from Chandler Levack; the centerpiece film will be "Ai Weiwei's Turandot" from Maxim Derevianko and the festival will close out with Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt."

Other films scheduled for the festival include the highly anticipated "Sentimental Value" directed by Joachin Trier, "The History of Sound" directed by Oliver Hermanus, "No Other Choice" from Park Chan-wook, "Christy" directed by David Michôd and starring Sydney Sweeney, and "Ballad of a Small Player" directed by Edward Berger and starring Colin Farrell.

This year also features a special event that will bring together residents of Gander, Newfoundland and residents from the United States who were on a plane that was rerouted to Gander after the 9/11 attacks.

"You Are Here: A Come From Away" story will play on Saturday, Nov. 1 and will then include an on-stage reunion between the passengers and the residents of Gander who took them in.

Prices for the films are $19 for adults and $13 for youth, and a festival pass is $360. Preium screenings are $40 per person, and general 10-pack is $170. You can learn more and see a full schedule at the WIFF website.