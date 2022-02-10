Watch
Windsor Police: Ambassador Bridge experiencing delays for US-bound traffic

Carlos Osorio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River, linking the U.S. and Canada, is seen from Detroit on Friday, June 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ambassador Bridge
Posted at 5:24 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 07:57:41-05

(WXYZ) — While the Ambassador Bridge is open to US-bound traffic, Windsor police say demonstrators are making it difficult to access the bridge.

The bridge has been closed for days to Canadian-bound traffic due to the protestors, who are there demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other COVID-19-related restrictions.

According to Windsor Police, motorists are urged to avoid both access points to the bridge on the Canadian side and should expect major delays.

The Ambassador Bridge is now going into its fourth day being closed on the Canadian side.

The Freedom Convoy not letting up.

Windsor police have been monitoring traffic around the area of the Ambassador Bridge working to ensure order and public safety.

