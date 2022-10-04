Windsor Tunnel Bus to resume service to Detroit on Nov. 20

(WXYZ) — The Windsor Tunnel Bus will resume service next month, the first time in nearly three years due to border closures over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tunnel Bus will operate a short route through Downtown Detroit seven days a week, with buses leaving from the Windsor International Transit Centre on a regular schedule.

Service will begin Nov. 20, and more updates are expected on the City of Windsor website.

The bus will go to Detroit, and on the return trip, it will stop at Caesars Windsor prior to going back to the bus terminal.

According to Transit Windsor, the bus will cost $7.50 one way or $15 round trip, Canadian or U.S. dollars.

The bus also runs special event service to Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Ford Field, as well as to the entire District Detroit.

This route combines the Special Event bus stops for both Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park as part of the regular schedule, and buses begin returning to Windsor immediately after the event and up to 30 minutes after the end of the event.

Ford Field Tunnel Bus service departs Windsor 2.5 hours before the start of the game, buses begin returning to Windsor immediately after the event and up to 30 minutes after the end of the event.

