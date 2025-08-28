Windsor's Alternative 89X officially returns to the airwaves

(WXYZ) — 89X is officially back. Bell Media and iHeartRadio Canada announced the return to rock music on Thursday morning.

Originally launched on May 13, 1991, 89X became of the most influential modern rock stations in America and lasted for three decades before flipping to country in November 2020.

In the coming weeks, iHeartRadio Canada said that there will be a locally-programmed morning, workday and drive shows.

Brad Gibb, an Amherstburg, Ontario native, is leading the rebirth of the station. His first job was as an intern on "The Morning X" in 1998.

“I grew up listening to the original 89X, and the station’s music and personalities helped shape who I am both personally and professionally,” said Gibb. “I feel very fortunate to drive the re-birth of 89X and have this full circle moment.”

“This return to the station’s roots celebrates the rich heritage and unmistakable spirit of 89X here in Windsor-Essex, and reconnects us with loyal listeners who have always been the heart of our community,” said Jennifer McLellan, General Manager, Radio and TV – Southwestern Ontario, Bell Media. “89X is a legendary station that defined Windsor’s airwaves and became the soundtrack to countless memories across our community, and we’re excited to have both familiar listeners and a new generation discover what makes 89X so special.”